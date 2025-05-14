Celts perform well at state, Mesecar wins flute title

A McNary High School junior recently played her way to the state championship in flute competition.

Several other Celt musicians placed in state competition.

Talia Mesecar performed “Fanmi Imen” by Valerie Coleman in competition on Saturday, May 3, at Portland State University. She faced 37 competitors.

Mesecar also won the district flute title. She plays in the McNary wind ensemble, symphony orchestra, marching band and flute quartet.

Ryken Wells, a McNary sophomore, took third at state in trombone. He also finished third in district competition. He performed “Morceau Symphonique” by Phillipe Gaubert. He plays in the McNary wind ensemble, symphony, symphonic band, marching band, jazz band, percussion ensemble and trombone choir.

Sophomore trumpet player Mason Hague ranked ninth in state competition after winning the district title. He performed “Solo De Concours” by Theo Charlier.

Susy Tussing, a junior, ranked 11th in clarinet competition at state after placing second in district competition.

In state chamber music competition on Friday, May 2, the McNary flute quartet ranked fifth after win the small woodwind division at district competition. The quartet includes Mesecar, Sabrina Walker, Brianna Barker and Emelia Kimsey.

The McNary trombone choir finished sixth at state after winning the large brass division in district competition. The group includes Wells, Caleb Vaughn, Delilah Bohannan-Tucker, Ian Mora, Avery Sargent and Gabby Harris.

Three other Celts competed in the state solo competition: juniors William Spotts on viola; Nicole Danner, violin; and senior Cameron Vue, violin.

McNary’s flute quartet competes in the state music championships recently. From left, they are Talia Mesecar, Brianna Barker, Emelia Kimsey and Sabrina Walker. (Submitted photo)

Susy Tussing of McNary competes in state music championships clarinet. She finished 11th after a second-place showing in district competition. (Submitted photo)

