KeizerFEST: Artists will share skills, techniques at Riverwalk

The Keizer Riverwalk Art Show not only promises artworks for sale, but also lessons from artists at work.

An array of artists will offer demonstrations during the show, the Keizer Art Association announced.

Riverwalk, in its second year, takes place Friday through Sunday, May 16-18, at Keizer Rapids Park, as part of this year’s KeizerFEST.

Brigitte Miller is scheduled to do a two-day demonstration of plein air – painting in nature – artistry, starting at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The resulting work will be raffled off Sunday afternoon.

In addition to Miller’s creation, the schedule includes:

• Michelle Myers, watercolor, 1:30 p.m. Friday.

• Bob Curtis, wood carving, 3 p.m. Friday.

• Deborah Sisco, acrylics, 4:30 p.m. Friday.

• Jennifer Hartwig, scratchboard, 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Sid McNulty, print making, 3 p.m. Saturday.

• Don Ely, oils, 11:30 a.m.

• Ann Moore, gouache, 1 p.m.

Music also is on the menu, with entertainers scheduled to perform on stage at Riverwalk.

Recca Maze, a favorite from last year, is scheduled to return to provide acoustic guitar, and performers from Keizer’s Homegrown Theatre also are scheduled to sing and entertain.

The art fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Here are a few of the artists showing their skills at the fair.

Brigette Miller will demonstrate plein air painting at the 2025 Riverwalk Art Fair. (Keizer Art Association)

Bob Curtis will demonstrate wood carving at the 2025 Riverwalk Art Fair. (Keizer Art Association)

Sid McNulty will demonstrate printmaking at the 2025 Riverwalk Art Fair. (Keizer Art Association)

Ann Moore will demonstrate gouache painting at the 2025 Keizer Riverwalk Art Fair. (Keizer Art Association)

Michelle Myers will demonstrate watercolor techniques at the 2025 Riverwalk Art Fair. (Keizer Art Association)

