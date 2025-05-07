For these Celt athletes, the future is college competition

More than a dozen McNary High School seniors stepped into the spotlight on Wednesday, April 30, taking a big step to continue their athletic careers.

Fourteen student athletes sat down at a row of tables arrayed in McNary’s gym. They were there for “Signing Day.” That’s the spring ritual where they sign letters, committing to compete in sports in college in exchange for financial help paying for school.

They sat behind placards listing their name, sport and college. Hanging off the front were the banners for their school. Two athletes didn’t make the event.

In turn, the seniors addressed the crowd about their plans. Then, in unison, they bent over the table and signed the letter for the next chapter of their lives.

McNary’s signing athletes, their sport and their college included:

Allan Vazquez Bernal, soccer, Chemeketa Community College

Daniel Cooper, football, Western Oregon University

Jessica Cottings, wrestling, Linfield University

Dru Creighton, cheer, University of Oregon

Damian Duenas, soccer, Corban University

Vince Estrada, cross county and track, Portland State University

Kara Everitt, dance, Southern Oregon University

Jesse Falcon, wrestling, Corban University

Isabelle Faulker, volleyball, Lewis & Clark College

Jay Flores, soccer, Western Oregon University

Charlotte Hoffman, powerlifting/weightlifting, Missouri Valley College

Patricia Mike, basketball, Chemeketa Community College

Karah Miller, softball, Linfield University

Jonathan Ruiz, soccer, Chemeketa Community College

Kaylie San, acrobatics/tumbling, University of Oregon

Taylin Wright, volleyball, Chemeketa Community College

Plenty of photos were taken of student athletes at McNary High School during the annual spring signing day on Wednesday, April 30. (STEVE SCHNURBUSH/For Keizertimes)

