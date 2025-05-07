For these Celt athletes, the future is college competition

More than a dozen McNary High School seniors stepped into the spotlight on Wednesday, April 30, taking a big step to continue their athletic careers.
Fourteen student athletes sat down at a row of tables arrayed in McNary’s gym. They were there for “Signing Day.” That’s the spring ritual where they sign letters, committing to compete in sports in college in exchange for financial help paying for school.
They sat behind placards listing their name, sport and college. Hanging off the front were the banners for their school. Two athletes didn’t make the event.
In turn, the seniors addressed the crowd about their plans. Then, in unison, they bent over the table and signed the letter for the next chapter of their lives.
McNary’s signing athletes, their sport and their college included:
Allan Vazquez Bernal, soccer, Chemeketa Community College
Daniel Cooper, football, Western Oregon University
Jessica Cottings, wrestling, Linfield University
Dru Creighton, cheer, University of Oregon
Damian Duenas, soccer, Corban University
Vince Estrada, cross county and track, Portland State University
Kara Everitt, dance, Southern Oregon University
Jesse Falcon, wrestling, Corban University
Isabelle Faulker, volleyball, Lewis & Clark College
Jay Flores, soccer, Western Oregon University
Charlotte Hoffman, powerlifting/weightlifting, Missouri Valley College
Patricia Mike, basketball, Chemeketa Community College
Karah Miller, softball, Linfield University
Jonathan Ruiz, soccer, Chemeketa Community College
Kaylie San, acrobatics/tumbling, University of Oregon
Taylin Wright, volleyball, Chemeketa Community College
