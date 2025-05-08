Burgerville opens in Salem, is Keizer site next?

The opening of new Burgerville restaurant in Salem recently gives Keizer a sense of what’s to come.

People camped out in line to be among the first to try the restaurant, which opened April 25 at 220 Lancaster Dr. S.E., just south of State Street.

The burger company’s CEO was on hand for the opening ceremonies. The first 100 customers got a gift card worth 52 cheeseburgers.

Now, construction is expected to start soon on a Burgerville in Keizer.

A contractor from Vancouver, Wash., recently obtained a building permit for $375,000 in work to convert the long-closed Sonic at 3775 River Rd. N. The Sonic franchise was shut down in 2022.

Keizer was supposed to get its Burgerville sooner. Company officials last year projected an opening by fall 2024. The work to remodel the closed Salem Sonic into a Burgerville took longer.

Last year, a company spokesman said Keizer is a “great place to expand with its strong community ties.”

Now, company officials are staying mum about plans in Keizer.

“We don’t have info to share at this moment,” a public relations specialists for the company said by email.

The company started 60 years ago with a single outlet in Vancouver and boasts that “over 75% of our menu is sourced within 400 miles, and we’re committed to supporting the local community and economy.”

