Celebrate Earth Day with fun at Spongs Landing

Spongs Landing Park will be the site for an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 26, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., focused on entertaining and educating Keizer families.

The annual event, put on by Marion County Environmental Services, will include crafts, games, and educational resources. As a bonus, the event includes free ice cream and a baby goat petting zoo.

According to Erin Burt, environmental services information officer, “the event is designed for families, residents…anybody who wants to come learn about different ways that we are working to preserve our environment in Marion County.”

The 61-acre park, north of Keizer along the Willamette River, will feature booths from local environmental organizations, such as the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Those attending can participate in a digital scavenger hunt, which offers sustainability-based challenges before the Earth Day event. Challenges have previously included visiting a local wetland or attending a community litter pickup.

People who complete the scavenger hunt will be given raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes.

Experts will also guide attendants through building a seed planter, among other activities.

“There’s free food, entertainment,” Burt said. “It’s just a great day.”

Earlier this month, Marion County Public Works also announced modifications to Spongs Landing.

Along with other parks in Marion County, parking fees will now be required starting May 31. Parkgoers can purchase a day pass for $5 or an annual pass for $30.

These funds will help ensure “upkeep and improvements to our park facilities,” noted Jon Heynen, the communications officer for Marion County.

The covered picnic shelter at the park now can be reserved for events and family get-togethers. The county is currently installing safe drinking water at the facility.

The Marion County Parks website now includes an interactive database, allowing for “more information about each park, and the amenities that are available, as well as comparable information from park to park,” Burt said.

Most of these improvements focus on the maintenance and durability of Spongs Landing, which holds a historic place in Marion County.

Alexander Spong donated the land in 1853, which was primarily used as a landing site for river traffic. Ferries and steamboats would make a pitstop on the shorelines for supplies, such as food and wood fuel, before journeying up the Willamette. After the ferry operations ceased along the Willamette in the early 1900s, the park became a popular picnic and swimming destination for locals.

News tip? Contact reporter Riley Ellis: [email protected]



