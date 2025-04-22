SPORTS ROUNDUP: Ball teams have rough week at McNary

Derek Olivo won the javelin and Yosef Picazo won the 800-meter race for McNary at the John Oliver Invitational track and field meet in Independence on Friday, April 18.

The Celt boys took fifth in the competition and the girls were ninth. Central High School hosted the meet, which involved 20 teams.

SOFTBALL:

The Celts are 1-1 in league play, dropping to eighth in the state rankings.

April 16 – McNary 1, Sandy 0

April 18 – West Salem 15, McNary 5

BASEBALL:

By the end of last week, McNary had lost six in a row and is 0-3 in league play.

April 15 – South Salem 19, McNary 0

April 16 – South Salem 11, McNary 0

April 18 – South Salem 25, McNary 4

BOYS VOLLEYBALL:

The Celts are 0-6 in league matches.

April 15 – West Salem 3, McNary 0

April 17 – Silverton 3, McNary 0

Note: No results were reported for golf or tennis teams.

Kara Miller of McNary celebrates her single in a softball game against the West Salem Titans on Friday, April 18. McNary stand at 1-1 in league play after the 15-5 loss to West Salem. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

