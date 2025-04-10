Two Keizer schools to get remodeled entryways

School officials have awarded bids for remodeling entryways at two Keizer schools in projects scheduled to start in June.

Claggett Creek Middle School and Clear Lake Elementary School are in line for modifications at their front entrances “to enhance safety and security,” according to Aaron Harada, communications director for the Salem-Keizer School District.

The remodel will give each school a secure vestibule for visitors, including a transaction window for dealing with school staff. The work may involve changing the office layout, Harada said.

The work is funded by the district’s 2018 bond measure.

Construction is scheduled to start June 16 and take about two months.

Inline Commercial Construction Inc. of Aloha was the lower bidder at $421,500 for work at Clear Lake, 7425 Meadowglen St. N.E., and $208,000 for remodeling at Claggett Creek, 1810 Alder Dr. N.E.

