Revered ancestor: Keizer rite honors Hop Lee

A strange aroma floated over Claggett Creek Cemetery on Friday, April 4 – a conglomeration of incense, cooked chicken, and melted candle wax.

The source was a traditional Chinese memorial service, called a Qingming, dedicated to a historical character from Keizer’s past. Hop Lee was a first-generation immigrant and beloved hop farmer whose 612-acre farm once sat adjacent to the cemetery.

“If there’s anyone in my family who’s responsible for the success of many generations, it’s him,” said Russ Low, an author, physician, and grandson of the once revered farmer.

Myron Lee reads the Cantonese on Hop Lee’s gravestone, which details his birthday and village of origin. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Hop Lee, officially named Loo Sun Fook, was born in a small Chinese village in 1857. He traveled to America when he was 19 years old, with nothing but a blank journal and fortune teller’s scroll.

Arriving in Albany, he spent seven years learning the laundry business before starting his own laundromat in 1884.

“I don’t think he probably washed laundry before he got here, but it was a job that no one else wanted and he could do it,” Low said, who documented Lee’s life in a book titled “A Willow Tree Becomes a Forest.”

The business, Hop Lee Wash, opened in 1885 at the corner of Commercial and Ferry Street. But later that summer, the store was destroyed by a fire.

“Hop Lee Wash is a total loss.” Lee wrote in his journal. “But do not despair. Tonight will be a new beginning, and I will become a successful American businessman.”

Lee married a Chinese-American immigrant, Ah Kay, in 1904, which allowed him to circumvent alien land ownership laws of the time. A decade later, he bought 553 acres from a local dentist, Mark Skiff, which The Oregon Statesman labeled “one of the finest farms in the Willamette Valley.” The property was purchased for $42,000.

“That’s $1.2 million in today’s dollars,” Low said. “How he got that money – I don’t know,”

Lee died in 1925, and by then, he had over 600 acres of land, dedicated to hops and poultry.

“He was just incredible at making money. And making friends,” Low said, informed by federal documents and newspaper clippings.

A clip from Lee’s obituary in The Oregon Statesman recalls an interaction that he had with a chicken salesman.

“Knowing that the farmer was in need of money, Hop Lee told him of a better market in another town, although this cost him a commission deal,” the paper read.

Low said that Charles McNary even wrote Lee’s oldest daughter, Elsie, a college recommendation letter.

“Everything I read says these people got along. All the Chinese got along with the White community. And they didn’t just get along – they were friends,” he said.

Almost 100 years after his death, six people gathered around Lee’s grave to pay their respects and learn about his life.

Scattered around Lee’s headstone were various food offerings, such as veggie rolls, steamed pork buns, and a bottle of red wine.

“This year, I even boiled my own chicken,” Low said, opening a Chinese porcelain pot and revealing the roasted breast.

After lighting candles and incense sticks, Low started a small fire in a metal pit. He tossed a few fake Chinese dollars into the flames and invited participants to follow suit.

Myron Lee, a local doctor, explained that smoke creates a pleasing aroma to ancestral spirits.

“They felt that their ancestors only came down during certain times, and Qingming was one of them,” he said, remembering his family’s heritage.

Low held a book signing at the Keizer Cultural Center later that day. His books are available at www.russlow.com

Russ Low holds his book, “A Willow Tree Becomes a Forest,” which tells the story of his grandfather, Hop Lee. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Russ Low, grandson of Hop Lee, sets up a Chinese memorial service in Claggett Cemetery on Friday, April 4, 2025. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

News tip? Contact reporter Riley Ellis: [email protected]

