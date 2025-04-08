Keizer’s young women program seeks donations for scholarships

The Distinguished Young Women of Keizer program is making a comeback but needs financial help, according to organizer Madison Lietz.

The program, once known as the Junior Miss dating back about 50 years, wasn’t held in 2024.

Six juniors from McNary High School will compete for scholarships during a showcase event in May. They are Kady Belden, Alayna Garcia, Kalolanie Utaatu, Megan Curran, Hallie Wofford and Emma Lindstrom.

“We are somewhat dependent on that fundraising in order to provide these students with great scholarship opportunities,” Lietz said.

The winner in Keizer goes on to state competition.

“Last year was the first time a girl was to represent Keizer at the program’s state-level showcase,” Lietz said.

Lietz, who won the Keizer title in 2023, said she hopes to raise $5,000 “to support multiple scholarships for the students.”

Among the scholarships to be awarded is $1,200 to the winner and up to $1,000 for the first alternate.

She said donations of any amount are welcome and sponsorships range from $3,000 to be the title sponsor to $100 to be a Friend of Distinguished Young Women. Advertising slots also are available in the program guide.

Lietz said she wants to complete the fundraising by April 30 and those interested in learning about the opportunities can reach out by email to [email protected].

The showcase is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24, at Church on the Hill, 2105 River Rd. N.E.