SPORTS ROUNDUP: Celts post personal records at Oregon Relays

Two Celt tracksters are ranked tops in the state in their events after McNary put on a strong showing at the Oregon Relays in Eugene recently.

Several Celts also posted results that rank them tops in their events in the Central Valley Conference.

“The team competed very well at Oregon Relays,” said Coach Amanda Chan. “This was a highly competitive meet, and the athletes performed great.”

Some 80 teams from throughout the West competed at Hayward Field on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5.

Sophomore Derek Olivio won the javelin with a throw of 193 feet-3 inches. That not only was a personal record but the longest throw in the state this year. Chan said Olivio’s throw is 10th best in the country this season.

Yosef Picazo, a junior, won his section in the 800 meter with a time of 1:55.30. That puts him first in the state, Chan said.

In other Oregon Relay standout performances for McNary:

• Iyana Contreras finished fourth in the freshman 100 with a time of 12.89, putting her first in the league.

• Joey Elston won his section of the 400 meter with a personal record time of 51.58, putting him in second in the league.

• Amelia Estrada set a personal record of 5:59 in the 1-mile run.

• Jocelyn Schnurbusch posted a league-leading time of 5:12.56 in the 1,500.

• The boys 4×100 relay team of D’Sean Wynter, Caden Balos Mesey, Joey Elston and Mason Bowlby set a personal record time of 44.49.

• The girls 4×100 team of Madison Herring, Iyana Contreras, Sole Bartlemay and Ashley West ran a personal record time of 50.36, putting them first in the league. That team also set a personal record in the 4×200 with a time of 1:48.60

• The boys 4×200 team of Joey Elston, Adam Ellis, Weston Wallace and Mason Bowlby ran a personal record time of 1:36.

The Celts competed in the Central Valley Conference Relays at Sprague High School on Wednesday, April 2.

Olivio won shot put with a throw of 44-5.5 and the discuss at 141-5.

The girls 4×800 team of Jocelyn Schnurbusch, Amelia Estrada, Kailyn Bollman-Lechner and Kali Ellis set new school record with a time of 10:21.

Bella Lane the shot put with a throw of 31-11.25, putting her first in the league.

“We are still early in the season, and I believe we will continue to see marks improving in the coming meets,” Chan said.

SOFTBALL

The Celts are ranked sixth in the state in 6A play with a 5-2 record through Friday, April 4. League play opens Monday, April 14, at Sprague

April 1 – McNary 11, Cleveland 0

April 2 – Tualatin 4, McNary 2

April 4 – Forest Grove 6, McNary 4

BASEBALL

McNary is 3-7 through Friday, April 4. The Celts open league play on Tuesday, April 15, hosting South Salem.

April 1 – McNary 7, Cleveland 5

April 2 – McNary 3, Franklin 1

April 4 ­– Clackamas 9, McNary 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The Celts are 0-2 in Central Valley Conference play through Thursday, April 3.

April 1 – South Albany/West Albany/Santiam Christian 3, McNary 0

April 3 – McKay 3, McNary 1

NOTE: Results for golf and tennis matches wasn’t available.

McNary’s Kali Ellis waits for the baton during the 4×400 meter relay during the Oregon Relays in Eugene on Friday, April 4. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Jacob Olmos Lopez of McNary runs the one-mile race during the Oregon Relays in Eugene on Friday, April 4. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Sole Bartlemay of McNary runs a leg in the 4×400 meter relay during the Oregon Relays in Eugene on Friday, April 4. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Joel Elson competes in the 400-meter race during the Oregon Relays in Eugene on Friday, April 4. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Kailyn Bollman-Lechner of McNary competes in the two-mile race during the Oregon Relays in Eugene on Friday, April 4. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Garrett Clack of McNary competes in the two-mile race during the Oregon Relays in Eugene on Friday, April 4. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Daniel Jones competes in the shot during the Oregon Relays in Eugene on Friday, April 4. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Jocelyn Schnurbusch hands off to Amelia Estrada in the 4×400 meter relay during the Oregon Relays in Eugene on Friday, April 4. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Iyana Contreras competes in the 100-meter race during the Oregon Relays in Eugene on Friday, April 4. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Derek Olivio of McNary prepares to compete in the javelin during the Oregon Relays in Eugene on Friday, April 4. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

NEWS TIP? Send your suggestion or tip to [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE FOR KEIZER NEWS: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.