Keizer Police Department calls

Police Scanner – March 30-April 6

Officers on Thursday, April 3, located an occupied stolen vehicle parked at Home Depot on Northeast Cherry Avenue. The driver then backed up, rammed into the officer’s patrol vehicle and eluded. No officers were injured but the police vehicle’s push bumper was damaged.

“We requested assistance by other agencies to locate the vehicle. The vehicle was located unoccupied, but the driver was ultimately located and taken into custody,” according to Lt. Trevor Wenning of the Keizer Police Department.

Christopher Cooney, 29, was arrested for elude, hit-and-run, driving while suspended, reckless endangering, possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

An officer responded to a reported crash in the 700 block of North Wayne Drive at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, April. The driver lost control and struck landscaping boulders in a private yard. Stephanie Mendoza-Espinosa, 24, was arrested for DUII, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.

Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 31, to a residence in the 7700 block of Northeast Charles St. on a report of a physical altercation which led to an individual being knocked unconscious momentarily. Officers determined a man kicked a foster parent multiple times, knocking him unconscious and was still kicking him while he was on the ground. The man also head-butted another relative. Police arrested Jared Canales, 19, for fourth-degree assault.

On Saturday, March 29, police responded to a group home on North Evans Street where a resident was out of control, assaulting caregivers. Police took a juvenile into custody.

SUNDAY, MARCH 30

12:00 a.m. – Criminal mischief III – crime damage in the 1800 Block of Brandon Ave NE

3:43 a.m. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants on Lydia Ave N & Windsor Island Rd N

3:43 a.m. – Reckless endangering – dis. Conduct on Lydia Ave N & Windsor Island Rd N

6:05 a.m. – UUMV – motor vehicle theft in the 400 Block of Chemawa Rd N

8:00 a.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 6000 of Block Keizer Station Blvd NE

1:48 p.m. – Theft II – from a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Weeks Dr NE

1:48 p.m. – Unlawful entry vehicle – intent to commit theft in the 700 block of Weeks Dr NE

MONDAY, MARCH 31

2:10 a.m. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants -misd. on Verda Ln NE &

Dearborn Ave NE

TUESDAY, APRIL 1

12:32 p.m. – Criminal mischief I – vandalism in the 6300 block of Ulali Dr NE

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

12:02 a.m. – Harassment – physical in the 400 block of Chemawa Rd N

8:05 a.m. – Susp – activity in the 700 block of Evans St N

10:23 p.m. – Susp – activity in the 4900 block of Gobert Ave NE

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

5:50 a.m. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants in the 6300 block of River Rd NE

5:50 a.m. – Impound/tow auto in the 6300 block of River Rd NE

5:50 a.m. – Traffic accident – non injury property in the 6300 block of River Rd NE

8:09 p.m. – Forgery I – counterfeit currency in the 6400 block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

FRIDAY, APRIL 4

11:08 a.m. – Susp – possible sex offense in the 800 block of Hopkins Ct NE

3:24 p.m. – Theft II – shoplifting in the 6400 block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

3:34 p.m. – Theft ii – from motor vehicle in the 4400 block of River Rd N

3:35 p.m. – Civil complaints in the 5100 block of River Rd N

7:00 p.m. – Failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged in the 6400

block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

7:00 p.m. – Possession of methamphetamine <2g in the 6400 block of Keizer

Station Blvd NE

7:00 p.m. – Probation violation – warrant in the 6400 block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

7:00 p.m. – Reckless driving in the 6400 block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

12:24 a.m. – Coercion – criminal threats in the 4300 block of River Rd N

12:24 a.m. – Robbery II – other robbery in the 4300 block of River Rd N

12:24 a.m. – Unlawful entry vehicle – intent to commit car jack/robbery in the 4300 block of River Rd N

5:25 p.m. – Assault IV – simple in the 1600 block of Chemawa Rd NE

5:25 p.m. – Strangulation – felony in the 1600 block of Chemawa Rd NE

6:30 p.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 6100 block of Ulali Dr NE

6:30 p.m. – Coercion – simple assault in the 5300 block of Jeffrey Ct N

6:30 p.m. – Strangulation – misdemeanor in the 5300 block of Jeffrey Ct N

10:46 p.m. – Property – lost in the 1600 block of Lockhaven Dr NE

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

2:32 a.m. – Criminal mischief II – crime damage in the 400 block of Claggett Ct N

2:32 a.m. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants in the 400 block of Claggett Ct N

2:32 a.m. – Reckless driving in the 400 block of Claggett Ct N

NOTE: Information is provided by the Keizer Police Department. The agency has removed specific addresses.