McNary starts two hours late following death of former counselor

Two local high schools started class two hours late Monday following the sudden death of school counselor Leah Anderson.

Anderson joined South Salem High School’s counseling staff last fall after several years at McNary High School.

“School counseling gives me the honor of listening to human stories and providing a safe space for students to be themselves. I love getting to know all of my new students at South,” she said in a November interview with the Clypian, South’s student newspaper.

A 2023 Salem-Keizer School District Facebook post featured Leah Anderson, then a counselor at McNary High School.

School officials learned of her death Sunday. Principals from both schools announced classes would begin late Monday morning in messages to families.

“This delay is being implemented to allow staff time to plan and prepare to support students as we return to school this week,” South administrators wrote in a message Sunday night.

A follow-up message Monday announced Anderson’s death. It did not say when she died or give a cause.

“Leah was an amazing part of our counseling team and focused on building great relationships with staff and students. She was known for her friendly spirit and for being a tireless advocate for students,” South principal Tara Romine wrote.

McNary Principal Scott Gragg sent out the same message.

Anderson was a counselor at McNary from 2021 to 2024 and previously worked at Stephens Middle School.

“I help students dream big by nurturing them in their growth process, inspiring them to think outside of the box, and teaching them skills for living a healthy and productive life full of their unique potential,” Anderson said in a district Facebook post in 2023 celebrating National School Counselor Week.

School district families have access to free mental health support through Care Solace 24 hours a day. The district’s website also has resources for processing grief and loss.