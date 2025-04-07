Newton Park is in line for major upgrades this summer

One of Keizer’s most beloved local parks is about to undergo a makeover that will stretch over the next two years.

The city of Keizer is planning to install a new play structure, modify a sports court and add parking to the six-acre Bob Newton Park. The park is at 1300 Mandarin Way N.E.

“This is one of the largest park rehabs we’ve done,” said Robert Johnson, city parks manager.

The most visible change coming this year is replacing the park’s play structure.

The existing playground is 23 years old and requires regular maintenance to keep it safe and in use.

“We’ve been throwing a lot of parts at it,” he said.

The city surveyed residents in the area about what the remodel should include. The land was donated to Marion County in 1965, before Keizer was a city, and became Wilark Park. The city took title to the park in 1983 and renamed it in 2007 to honor a former Keizer mayor, Bob Newton.

The city shared with the community designs for two playground sets.

One resident said the one option “is just more of what we already have around Keizer and has a striking resemblance to a school playground.”

Another shared that boys ages 3 and 5 selected a second option because they “thought it would be more fun.”

“The smaller toddler structures are rarely used much at the playgrounds I’ve seen have them at, while climbing structures are much more utilized,” another resident wrote.

Johnson said the city opted for the design that had the most swings, including one that is ADA accessible.

He also said the city would be putting down a rubber surfacing instead of wood chips in the playground. That surface has been used at other Keizer city parks and “we get a lot of really good feedback” from park users, he said.

He said Bob Newton Park would remain open this summer with only the playground area screened off for construction.

He said the city got strong feedback on options for what to do with an existing tennis court that also serves as a basketball court. The plan now is to rebuild the court next year, allowing for conversion by players to pickleball use.

Johnson said pickleball players already set up netting at the court, on their own, for their sport.

“What seems to please most people is to keep all three sports going,” Johnson said. “A lot of old tennis players are playing pickleball.”

Through the city survey, residents spoke up about that plan.

“I like the idea of pickleball courts that can be used for tennis still, and not mess with the basketball court,” one wrote.

“Pickleball is so popular right now, but it is popular with a specific demographic. It would be unfair to take away these other activity options,” wrote another.

“If you get rid of the tennis court, a lot of people won’t have access to a court for a quick game with mom or dad in the evenings,” wrote one resident.

Johnson said the park project will also change the grading to keep more areas dry. He said the city hopes to install new sidewalks and more parking, but that work may have get done in a third year.

One resident suggested the city attend to the small creek that courses through the park.

“I also want to see more native vegetation planted in the west side of the park and along the stream,” the resident wrote. “The channel banks can even be slowed more to create more and higher valued wetlands and store more water.”

One survey respondent told the city, “We are excited for the improvements and changes. Including better parking, and improved access to the park, too.”

Two children play in Bob Newton Park in Gubser during National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

News tip? Contact Les Zaitz at [email protected].

