Chamber executive runs for seat on Keizer Fire District board

The chief executive of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce is running unopposed for a seat on the Keizer Fire District Board and one incumbent on the board is unopposed for reelection, according to Marion County filings.

The fire district is separate from the city of Keizer.

Corri Johnson filed for the seat being vacated at the end of the year by Joe Van Meter. He is retiring after 23 years on the board.

Johnson, a graduate of McNary High School, runs day-to-day operations of Keizer’s chamber.

In her filing for election, Johnson noted she previously served on the city Volunteer Coordinating Committee for two years, serving as chair for one year.

She previously worked as a family support work for Family Building Blocks, a social service nonprofit with a focus on children.

Colleen Busch, who by profession provides in home senior care, is seeking her second term on the board. She was elected in 2021 after serving six years on the board of the Salem Area Mass Transit District Board.

Ballots are scheduled to go out to voters at the end of April and Election Day is May 20.

NEWS TIP? Send your suggestion or tip to [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DIGITAL NEWS SERVICE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.