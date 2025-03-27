Keizer farm store grows into new season

The Fischer Family Farm Store is opening up soon for another season of providing homegrown goods.

This year, the couple operating the store promise new products, including pit fruits, sourdough bread, and a new assortment of herbal teas and medicinal blends.

The small farm store is at 2080 Chemawa Road N., past Keizer Rapids Park, on the edge of the Fischers’ nine-acre property. They will open for the season Friday, April 4, with hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Kyle, who works as a videographer, and Jasmin Fischer, a birth doula, were surprised by the community’s response when they opened last August.

“Now, we want to put as much effort into this because we’ve realized it’s working out,” Jasmin said.

Farming and foraging in the Pacific Northwest since childhood, Jasmin has always wanted a homesteading lifestyle. Kyle, on the other hand, wanted nothing to do with agriculture. Born and raised in Texas, he spent his childhood surrounded by farm animals because of his father’s career.

“I was always vicariously around it, but I never wanted to get into his field of practice,” Kyle said. But after meeting Jasmin in college and settling on their Keizer property in 2023, his perspective changed.

“When we found this property, we fell in love with the idea,” Kyle said. “I was like, yeah, let’s do it. And if we are going to do it, let’s do it big.”

They built a greenhouse and bought a few chickens. One rooster at a time, the hobby farm grew, and the Fischers had more produce than they could handle.

And so, they opened the Fischer Family Farm Store, which drew eager customers. By the end of the first weekend, the Fischers were out of eggs and baked goods.

For Jasmin, the demand was reassuring.

“The community’s support is what pushed us to be like, yeah, we did the right thing,” she said. Kyle was also shocked by the community’s response.

“Being in Eugene for five, six years, I never got that sense of community. But coming out here with the amount of support…it’s just so cool,” he said.

In four months, they sold 73 jars of honey, 79 loaves of bread, and 239 cartons of eggs. With the profits from that season, they managed to pay off the store, which they didn’t expect to happen for at least five years.

For the coming season, the Fischers focused on expanding their farm. Now, with an additional greenhouse, 1,000 feet of garden rows, and fruit trees, they are excited to offer more produce to the Keizer community. They even planted a pumpkin patch.

Jasmin is also expanding her baked goods, such as adding fresh sourdough bread. She also wants to feature an ivy-based laundry detergent.

Looking forward, they aren’t thinking about quitting their day jobs. The farm is their main hobby, and they intend to keep it that way. They do, however, want to bolster their homesteading skills to improve the farm’s yields.

For them, the Fischer Family Farm Store is a life-long learning process. The end goal is leaving the farm to their daughter Clover, now just over 1 year old.

“We are dedicated to doing this until she is grown up and doing this stuff herself,” Kyle said.

Chickens provide attitude and eggs at the Fischer Family Farm Store on Chemawa Road in Keizer. The store opens Friday, April 4. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Kyle and Jasmine Fischer with their daughter Clover in their farm store at the end of Chemawa Road on Friday, March 14. They founded the store last year and will open on April 4 for the season. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Contact reporter Riley Ellis: [email protected].

