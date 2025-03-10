McNary’s boys basketball team ends season with loss in state playoffs

The McNary boys basketball season came to an end las week after one game in the state 6A playoffs.

In a home game on Wednesday, March 6, the Celts lost to Clackamas 81-61.

McNary ended the season with a 4-8 league record and 13-12 overall.

The team roster featured just a single senior – Steven Adams. The remaining players are all juniors, including Aris Vassuer, Anthony Fuentes, Riley Schlag, Mason Bowlby, Gavin Burns, Lincoln Goff, Konner Cleveland, Cole Ricketts, Ryan Skinner, Jaxson Crawford and Aydn Dallum.

Anthony Fuentes of McNary drives against Clackamas in a state playoff game on Wednesday, March 5. The Celts lost 81-61. (STEVE SCHNURBUSH/For Keizertimes)

