Mayor to speak at March 11 Keizer Chamber meeting

Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark will offer her State of the City address at the Keizer Chamber of Commerce luncheon forum on Tuesday, March 11.

The public is invited to hear Clark discuss the city’s accomplishments in the past year and direction for the future.

The meeting will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Keizer Civic Center.

Miller’s BBQ Catering will provide the lunch. The cost is $20 for Chamber members or $25 for non-members.

There is no cost to attend without eating, but registration is still required to reserve a spot.

For reservations, visit Keizer Chamber of Commerce website online or find the link at the Chamber’s Facebook page.

