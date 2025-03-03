Salem Health event marks International Women’s Day

The focus will be on women’s health as Salem Health holds a special event Saturday, March 8, in Salem.

The event, coinciding with International Women’s Day, will be at Salem Health Community Education Center, Building D, 939 Oak St.

It will include a resource fair, activities and a panel of providers discussing health issues of interest to women. Doors open at 12 noon and the presentation starts at 1 p.m.

Speakers will take questions from those attending on topics related to women’s physical, mental and reproductive well-being.

Admission is free. Organizers urge those interested to sign up and secure a spot on Eventbrite.com or via the link on Salem Health’s Facebook post. International Women’s Day dates back to March 8, 1957, when women textile workers protested unfair working conditions and inequities in wages. It has become a day to celebrate women’s achievements and advocate for equal treatment.

KEEP UP – SUBSCRIBE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure and takes just a moment when you go HERE.