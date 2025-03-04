SPORTS ROUNDUP: McNary girls pick off league champs; lady wrestler wins title

McNary’s girls basketball team finished the season on a high note, beating the league champion in the final game.

The Celts beat South Salem 71-65 in a home game on Friday, Feb. 28. The Saxons are Central Valley Conference league champions.

“It was really great to end our season that way against the league champs,” said Coach Brittany Dunn. “We have had a few close ones against tough opponents not go the way we wanted, so to end it like that with everything really coming together on offense and defense was amazing. It was the most together we had played all year and it was a fun way to send off a great group of senior athletes.”

Juniors Aubrey Adams and Kate Cruickshank each had 15 points and senior Patricia Mike had 14 points, seven assists and five steals. Junior Ella Kellar scored 13 points and had seven rebounds.

“Perseverance, unity, chemistry, and mental toughness were key, especially because South is a team that goes on runs and plays hard-nose defense,” Dunn said.

The Celts lost to South Salem twice earlier in the season, first 56-30 in January and then 54-46 on Feb. 11.

The Celts on Feb. 25 beat Westview 63-58 in a nonleague game. McNary ended the season 2-7 in league play, 7-18 overall.

Team roster: Seniors Patricia Mike, Hailey Carbajal, Ayryn Downing, Sofie Schurr, Asia St. John, Sophia Barrett, Beth Tavares; juniors Aubrey Adams, Ella Kellar, Kate Cruickshank, Nayeli Grimm; sophomores Olivia Montemayor and Brilee Pittis.

McNary’s Marlina Martinez takes charge in the finals at the district tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22. She won the state title in the 110-pound class on Saturday, March 1. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

GIRLS WRESTLING

McNary’s Marlina Martinez finished her sophomore wrestling season by winning the state championship at 110 pounds on Saturday, March 1.

Martinez defeated wrestlers from McDaniel High School of Portland, Redmond and South Medford to face Ah Pymm McDaniel of Dallas. She won by technical fall.

She finished the season 32-2.

“She has had the right mindset and attitude all season,” said Coach Sam Martin. “Basically, since the end of the state tournament last year she had her eyes on the prize of finishing atop the podium this year, and the years to come. Her growth as a wrestler and teammate from last year was impressive. She stepped in to a leadership role and really flourished.”

McNary’s other district champion, McKenna Unger, had a tough state meet. The junior defeated a Redmond wrestler in the first round, an Aloha wrestler in the quarterfinal but then had injury default in the semifinal match against a Thurston wrestler because of a knee injury.

“She tried to wrestle through it, but it became apparent she wasn’t going to be able to continue,” the coach said. “After seeing the trainer and getting taped up she wanted to try and come back to take third, but she was having trouble putting weight on it, and moving how she would need to, leaving her unable to continue on. That whole sequence was really heartbreaking.”

She had two medical defaults in the consolation bracket and finished in sixth place at 140 pounds.

“There is not a doubt in my mind McKenna will come back next year better than ever,” Martin said. “McKenna finished the season 36-5, she set the record for career wins, and career pins for McNary girls wrestling.”

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Celts host a first-round state playoff game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. McNary takes on Clackamas from the Mt. Hood Conference. The Celts finished the regular season 4-8 and take a 13-11 overall record into the playoffs. Clackamas is 14-10 overall.

McNary beat West Salem 58-48 on Feb. 21 and lost to South Salem 64-56 on Friday, Feb. 28.

A McNary player moves the ball in the Celts’ season finale win over league champion South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28. McNary won 71-65 on senior night. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Kate Cruickshank drives for a score in McNary’s season finale win over league champion South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28. The Celts won 71-65 on senior night. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Sofie Schurr positions for a rebound in the Celts’ season finale win over league champion South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28. McNary won 71-65 on senior night. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Patricia Mike drives for a score in McNary’s season finale win over league champion South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28. The Celts won 71-65 on senior night. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Sofie Schurr guards a Saxon player in the Celts’ season finale win over league champion South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28. McNary won 71-65 on senior night. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Sofie Schurr positions for a rebound in the Celts’ season finale win over league champion South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28. McNary won 71-65 on senior night. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

A McNary player makes a defensive stand in the Celts’ season finale win over league champion South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28. McNary won 71-65 on senior night. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

A McNary player moves against a Saxon player in the Celts’ season finale win over league champion South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28. McNary won 71-65 on senior night. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Sofie Schurr moves the ball in the Celts’ season finale win over league champion South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28. McNary won 71-65 on senior night. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Fans cheer on their Celts in McNary’s season finale win over league champion South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28. McNary won 71-65 on senior night. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Aubrey Adams and Sofie Schurr of McNary celebrate their season finale win over league champion South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28. The Celts won 71-65 on senior night. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Seniors get the spotlight during McNary’s season finale win over league champion South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28. The seniors, from left, are Patricia Mike, Asia St. John, Beth Tavares, Sofie Schurr, Sophia Barrett, Hailey Carbajal and Ayryn Downing. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Celt Cole Ricketts drives for the shot on Friday, Feb. 28, during a home game against South Salem. McNary lost 64-56. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Aydn Dallum shoots on Friday, Feb. 28, during a home game against South Salem. McNary lost 64-56. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Steven Adams shoots over a Saxon defender on Friday, Feb. 28, during a game against South Salem. The Celts lost 64-56. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Steven Adams drives the basket on Friday, Feb. 28, during a game against South Salem. The Celts lost 64-56. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Aydn Dallum deploys defense against a Saxon player on Friday, Feb. 28, during a home game against South Salem. McNary lost 64-56. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Celt Konner Cleveland deploys defense against a Saxon player on Friday, Feb. 28, during a home game against South Salem. McNary lost 64-56. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Gavin Burns puts up a shot on Friday, Feb. 28, during a home game against South Salem. McNary lost 64-56. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Steven Adams controls the ball on Friday, Feb. 28, during a game against South Salem. The Celts lost 64-56. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Senior Steven Adams and his family are introduced during senior night at McNary on Friday, Feb. 28, during a game against South Salem. The Celts lost 64-56. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

