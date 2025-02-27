City sets hearing on Keizer’s cable franchise

Keizer residents can speak up on Monday, March 3, about Comcast’s service in the community as the city considers extending the cable company’s franchise.

The Keizer City Council has scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m.

The cable company in 2022 got a franchise to provide cable serve, paying a fee of 5% of its Keizer revenue to the city. In the last fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024, Comcast paid $401,004.

According to a city statement, the extension would add five years to the current agreement that runs until March 2027.

“No changes are being considered,” said City Attorney Joseph Lindsay.

The franchise money is used by the city for general operating expenses.

Residents can submit written comments for the council’s consideration by sending an email to City Recorder Melissa Bisset at [email protected] or delivering to City Hall at 930 Chemawa Rd. N.E. Submissions must be turned in by 5 p.m. Monday. Residents can also testify in person during Monday’s council session.

