Events: Dancing, coloring, dining in Keizer

Mark your calendar – Here’s a look at some of the events coming up in Keizer in the coming weeks.

Saturday, Feb. 22

• Adult Coloring Group – Keizer Community Library, 1:30 p.m.

• Dance – Ray Mann Band, 7 p.m. at Keizer/Salem Area Seniors, $7.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m., hosted by Keizer/Salem Area Seniors, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.

• American Red Cross blood drive – hosted by City of Keizer, 12 noon to 5 p.m., Iris B Room, Keizer Event Center. To sign up: www.redcrossblood.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

• Community dinner at St. Edward Catholic Church, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Information: Sue Foster, 503-409-5183.

Tuesday, March 4

• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m., hosted by Renaissance Roofing, REC Center.

Wednesday, March 5

• Keizer Network of Women (KNOW) lunch meeting – The View at McNary Golf Course, 11:45 a.m., $20 for lunch, free for program only.

Neighborhood Meetings:

• Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association – Meets 2nd Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association – Meets 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Keizer Civic Center.

• Northwest Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 3rd Wednesday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Southeast Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 1st Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• West Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

Send event information to: [email protected].