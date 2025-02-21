Events: Dancing, coloring, dining in Keizer

Mark your calendar – Here’s a look at some of the events coming up in Keizer in the coming weeks.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• Adult Coloring Group – Keizer Community Library, 1:30 p.m.
• Dance – Ray Mann Band, 7 p.m. at Keizer/Salem Area Seniors, $7.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m., hosted by Keizer/Salem Area Seniors, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.
• American Red Cross blood drive – hosted by City of Keizer, 12 noon to 5 p.m., Iris B Room, Keizer Event Center. To sign up: www.redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
• Community dinner at St. Edward Catholic Church, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Information: Sue Foster, 503-409-5183.
Tuesday, March 4
• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m., hosted by Renaissance Roofing, REC Center.
Wednesday, March 5
• Keizer Network of Women (KNOW) lunch meeting – The View at McNary Golf Course, 11:45 a.m., $20 for lunch, free for program only.
Neighborhood Meetings:
• Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association – Meets 2nd Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.
• Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association – Meets 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Keizer Civic Center.
• Northwest Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 3rd Wednesday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.
• Southeast Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 1st Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.
• West Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.
Send event information to: [email protected].