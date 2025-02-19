McNary students picked for all-city concert in Salem

McNary students will perform in an all-city concert on Saturday, Feb. 22, at South Salem High School. The concert will start at 7 p.m.

The 26 students auditioned in January to participate with musicians from other Salem-Keizer high schools.

“Auditions are pretty difficult. It’s a big deal if they can get through that process,” said Elizabeth Hering, McNary band director. Students performed multiple scales and sight-read new music to pass the audition.

The McNary musicians include: Talia Mesecar (flute), Sabrina Walker (flute), Brianna Barker (flute), Emma Correll (flute), Audrey Fleck (oboe), Susy Tussing (clarinet), Elijah Geck (clarinet), Tyler Barker (clarinet), McKenzie Small (clarinet), Austen Damisch (brass clarinet), Mason Hague (trumpet), Ryken Wells (trombone), Daniel Reyes Flores (euphonium), Ben Ruhr (tuba), Cameron Vue (violin), Nicole Danner (violin), Valeria Rodriguez Bautista (violin), William Spotts (viola), Isabella Faulkner (voice), Hannah Maurer (voice), Jocelyn Schnurbusch (voice), Carson Brown (voice), Manny Delos Reyes (voice), William Bulpett (voice), Maia Ratliff (voice), Liza Haley (voice).

McNary students picked for the all-city music performance gather during a recent rehearsal time at the school. (Contributed photo)

The selected students have worked with “sectional directors to learn their music and they will begin working with esteemed guest conductors two days before the concert,” according to Herring.

The concert is a milestone for McNary music, which has been in a recovery process since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the four years that I’ve been at McNary, this is the most students we’ve had selected,” Herring said.

The concert will consist of 12 songs, five performed by the choir, four by the band, and three by the orchestra.

Tickets can be purchased at the door at South Salem – $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for students.



Contact reporter Riley Ellis: [email protected]

