SPORTS ROUNDUP: McNary sending 10 wrestlers to state competition

McNary’s boys wrestling team finished second in the district meet and will send at least 10 competitors to the state tournament.

Meantime, the Celt swim teams finished their season with a third-place showing in Central Valley Conference district competition.

Three Celt wrestlers won district titles in competition that finished Saturday, Feb. 15.

That included Luis Martinez Hernandez, wrestling at 106 pounds, Derek Jones (120) and Jesse Mendoza Falcon (285).

Taking second were David Ramirez Sierra (120), Liam Koenig (126) and Evan Snowden (132), and finishing third were Dillon Shepherd (138), Jordan Gesik (144), Christian Pineda (157) and Diego Piceno (215).

Those 10 qualify for the state tournament, which starts Feb. 28 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Another three Celt wrestlers could also earn wild card spots at the state meet.

Coach Sam Martin noted that 10 of the 22 wrestlers competing in the district tournament earned a shot at state.

“It was a great showing for us, with a lot of young wrestlers getting great experience heading into next season,” Martin said. “With qualifying at least 10, we have an opportunity to make a little noise at the state tournament.”

Other placers at the district meet:

Fourth: Seth Patton (144), Izaak Hendrix (190), Darius Sakil (215).

Fifth: Cody Kudna (190).

Sixth: Logan Kuznetsov (132), Adam Donkersley (138).

Team scores:

Sprague: 418.5

McNary: 285.5

South Salem: 261.5

North Salem: 234.0

West Salem: 164.0

GIRLS WRESTLING:

The Lady Celts compete in the 6A/5A Special District 3 tournament that starts Friday, Feb. 21. McNary is hosting the tournament.

SWIMMING:

The boys and girls swim teams from McNary each finished third in the district competition.

Top finishers for the Celts included:

• Grant Schaffer – 3rd in the 200 free (1:59.04) and 2nd in the 500 free. (5:33.86).

• Andrea Guevara – 4th in the 200IM (2:37.38) and 2nd in the 100 breast. (1:14.58).

• Brayden Kaehler – 4th in the 50 free (24.14) and 4th in the 100 free. (53.71).

• Cameron Harrington – 5th in the 100 free (54.89) and 4th in the 100 breast. (1:14.89).

• Evelyn Hales – 5th in the 50 free (27.82) and 5th in the 100 free. (1:01.99).

• The women’s 200 medley relay took 3rd with a time of 2:05.47. The team included Andrea Guevara, Evelyn Hales, Meili Skipper, and Madeleine McLain.

• The men’s 400 free relay took 3rd with a time of 3:40.98. The team included Cameron Harrington, Grant Schaffer, Cole Pedersen and Brayden Kaehler.

Grant Schaffer of McNary competes in the 500 freestyle at the district swim competition in Salem. He took second in the event. The boys and girls teams finished third in the event that concluded Saturday, Feb. 15. (Submitted photo)

Evelyn Hales competes in the 200 medley relay at the district swim competition in Salem. The Celts took third in the event. The boys and girls teams finished third in the district meet that concluded Saturday, Feb. 15. (Submitted photo)

BOYS BASKETBALL:

The Celts lost to Sprague 63-42 on Friday, Feb. 14, dropping to 2-7 in league play. They host North Salem on Tuesday and travel to West Salem on Friday. The final game of the season will be at home Friday, Feb. 28, against South Salem.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

McNary lost to Sprague 52-57 on Friday, Feb. 14, the Celts’ eighth loss in a row. They stand at 1-6 in league play.

The Celts travel to West Salem on Friday, Feb. 21, travel to Westview for a nonleague game on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and finish league play by hosting South Salem on Friday, Feb. 28.

Celt Liam Koenig works to control his opponent in the 126-pound weight class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Derek Jones and David Ramirez Sierra face each other in the 120-pound weight class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. Jones won the district title and Ramirez Sierra finished second. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Luis Martinez Hernandez is declared the winner after a match during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. He won the district championship in the 106-pound class. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Luis Martinez Hernandez faces his opponent during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. He won the district championship in the 106-pound class. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Celt Izaak Hendrix works to control his opponent in the 190-pound weight class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s David Ramirez Sierra faces his opponent during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary Coach Sam Martin talks to Celt wrestler Seth Patton after his win in a match in the 144-pound class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Celt Seth Patton works to control his opponent in the 144-pound weight class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Evan Snowden works to control his opponent in the 132-pound weight class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Evan Snowden works to control his opponent in the 132-pound weight class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Liam Koenig of McNary gets the win in the 126-pound weight class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Derek Jones works to control his opponent in the 120-pound weight class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Coach Sam Martin talks with Celt wrestler Izaak Hendrix after he winning a match in the 190-pound weight class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Izaak Hendrix wins one of his matches in the 190-pound weight class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Izaak Hendrix controls his opponent in the 190-pound weight class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Cody Kudna controls his opponent during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Christian Pineda faces off against his opponent in the 157-pound weight class during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Seth Patton of McNary checks in for his match at 144 pounds during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Adam Donkersley controls his opponent during the district wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Celt boys took second place and send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

