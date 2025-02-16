Artists, sign up now for Keizer’s 2025 Riverwalk show

The Keizer Arts Association hosts its second annual Riverwalk Art Show in May, providing another weekend celebration of Oregon-based artwork from around the state.

An auxiliary to the KeizerFEST, the Riverwalk will take place Friday to Sunday, May 16 to 18, at Keizer Rapids Park on North Chemawa Road. Attendees can expect up to 30 booths showcasing artwork, from woodwork to oil paintings.

The Riverwalk is targeted at artists and connoisseurs who wish to either showcase their latest creations or browse artwork along the Willamette River.

Board President Lore Christopher considers the Riverwalk a great opportunity for new artists. She highlighted the low exhibitor fee – $150 for 10×10 display space with no commission – and the welcoming atmosphere.

“We don’t want the Riverwalk to be a competitive environment, but just a place for Oregon artists to show off their work,” she said.

Artists can sign up for a booth through the association’s website: www.keizerarts.com/riverwalk.

Last year, the Riverwalk featured 32 booths. Christopher said around one-third of the artwork came from within Marion County, with the majority representing a vast network of artists around Oregon.

“JaM Pottery had a stellar weekend, and it was their first time being featured in an art show,” she said, recalling artists from last year’s Riverwalk. JaM Pottery is one example of local Salem artists who made an appearance.

Christopher was also impressed with Desha Jones, a woodcarving artist who creates multidimensional natural landscapes with wood scraps.

According to Christopher, every artist earned back their entry fee in sales, including those showcasing work for the first time.

Now, with a $5,000 grant from the Oregon Arts Commission, the Riverwalk can host more booths. This money allows the association to hire a security firm to monitor the art space around the clock, with the remaining funds going to advertising the event.

For Keizer Arts, the grant money is a step toward expansion. Christopher said they hope for 50 booths this year.

Looking ahead, Keizer Arts wants to increase the Riverwalk’s local involvement, possibly adding a children’s program and further incorporating Keizer’s musical community.

“We are primarily concerned with our mission statement: to encourage the creation, understanding, and appreciation of arts in our community,” said Christopher.

That mission has been at the heart of Keizer Arts for the last 40 years.

Contact reporter Riley Ellis: [email protected].

