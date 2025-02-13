Letter: Get informed on city powers, rules

To the editor:

I would like to clear up some misinformation that seems to be making the rounds in our community. I fully encourage people who have a differing opinion or concern to voice those, all I ask is know the facts first.

There are some who believe the councilors are in a power struggle with the mayor, and they stripped powers from our mayor. This is incorrect, if you refer to the City Code under the charter which was approved by voters in the 2020 election you’ll find in Section 3 the powers given to the mayor.

3.2a. The mayor is a voting member of the council and has no veto authority.

3.2b. The mayor must sign all records of council decisions.

3.2c. The mayor serves as the political head of our city.

I haven’t seen anything the current council has done to infringe on these powers.

Now to the second issue that seems to have upset people, their perception that the mayor doesn’t have power to assign committees to the council members. Please refer to the Council Rules and Procedures section 18.2.

The procedure for council assessments now require councilors to provide a list of their top three choices to the city recorder in December. The recorder will compile this list and forward them to the mayor and council president who will make their selection. This proposal will be submitted to the council for approval. So as I see it, the power to assign hasn’t been removed. As I see it, it enhances the councilors’ chance to serve on committees they have a passion for.

So please if you have an opinion make sure it’s an informed one.

– Robert Parsons, Keizer

Note: The writer is the spouse of Keizer Councilor Marlene Parsons.

