WEATHER: Keizer expected to thaw out Friday as temperature heads to lower 40s

The National Weather Service is forecasting the temperature to climb into the lower 40s by this afternoon and weather becoming “mostly sunny.”
But the agency warns the thaw may be slow in coming as freezing rain was reported through the early morning hours. The temperature at the Salem-Willamette Valley Airport was 36 at 5 a.m. Friday.
“Despite this more significant break in precipitation, any snow/ice on the ground will be slow to melt,” the agency said.
Keizer schools will be closed Friday with officials deciding later in the day whether to go ahead with scheduled sports events. Chemeketa Community College also is closed Friday.
Cherriots stopped its service Thursday and said transit users should expect no service on Friday either. The transit agency said it would it alert the public via its website and social media channels if there was any change.