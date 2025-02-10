SPORTS: Boys wrestling team notches final dual meet win, district competition looms

Note: This article has been updated to include the latest swim team results.
McNary’s wrestling teams wrapped up their dual meet season and now get ready for the district meets on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Friday, Feb. 21.
The boys team beat Sprague 42-31. Celts with wins included Jesse Mendoza Falcon, Isaak Hendrix, Luis Martine Hernandez, Liam Koenig, Christian Pineda, Dillon Shepherd and David Sierra.
The boys’ Central Valley Conference district meet is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Sprague. Besides the Celts and Olys, North Salem, South Salem and West Salem will compete.
The girls lost 41-36 their meet but celebrated the 100th wrestling win by junior McKenna Unger, who won by a pin. Other winners were Jessica Cotings, Kailyn Bollman-Lechner, Cadence Finerin, Izzy Hublitz and Marlina Martinez.
The girls are off until the district meet that they will host on Friday, Feb. 21.
McNary’s swim teams head to Central Valley Conference district competition at the Kroc Center in Salem, starting Friday, Feb. 14. In their final dual meet of the season, on Feb. 6 against Sprague, the Celt boys team topped the Olys 104 to 58. The McNary girls won 90-79.
In boys basketball, the Celts got their second league win of the season on Tuesday, Feb. 4, defeating West Salem 59-49. They lost 55-39 to West Linn on Friday, Feb. 7. The Celts travel to South Salem for a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday and to Sprague for a game at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
In girls basketball, the Celts fell 77-43 on Feb. 4 to West Salem. McNary, 1-4 in league play, will host South Salem at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, and play at Sprague at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.