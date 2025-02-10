SPORTS: Boys wrestling team notches final dual meet win, district competition looms

Note: This article has been updated to include the latest swim team results.

McNary’s wrestling teams wrapped up their dual meet season and now get ready for the district meets on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Friday, Feb. 21.

The boys team beat Sprague 42-31. Celts with wins included Jesse Mendoza Falcon, Isaak Hendrix, Luis Martine Hernandez, Liam Koenig, Christian Pineda, Dillon Shepherd and David Sierra.

The boys’ Central Valley Conference district meet is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Sprague. Besides the Celts and Olys, North Salem, South Salem and West Salem will compete.

The girls lost 41-36 their meet but celebrated the 100th wrestling win by junior McKenna Unger, who won by a pin. Other winners were Jessica Cotings, Kailyn Bollman-Lechner, Cadence Finerin, Izzy Hublitz and Marlina Martinez.

The girls are off until the district meet that they will host on Friday, Feb. 21.

McNary’s swim teams head to Central Valley Conference district competition at the Kroc Center in Salem, starting Friday, Feb. 14. In their final dual meet of the season, on Feb. 6 against Sprague, the Celt boys team topped the Olys 104 to 58. The McNary girls won 90-79.

In boys basketball, the Celts got their second league win of the season on Tuesday, Feb. 4, defeating West Salem 59-49. They lost 55-39 to West Linn on Friday, Feb. 7. The Celts travel to South Salem for a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday and to Sprague for a game at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

In girls basketball, the Celts fell 77-43 on Feb. 4 to West Salem. McNary, 1-4 in league play, will host South Salem at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, and play at Sprague at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

Celt Izzy Hublitz works for her win during the dual meet against Sprague High School on Thursday, Feb. 6. The girls team lost 41-36 and will host the district meet on Feb. 21. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary wrestlers are introduced ahead of their dual meet against Sprague High School on Thursday, Feb. 6. The boys won 42-31 and head to the district meet on Saturday, Feb. 15. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s David Ramirez Sierra gets the advance of his opponent in the dual meet against Sprague High School on Thursday, Feb. 6. The boys won 42-31 and head to the district meet on Saturday, Feb. 15. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Dillon Shepherd works for his win during the dual meet against Sprague High School on Thursday, Feb. 6. The boys won 42-31 and head to the district meet on Saturday, Feb. 15. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Celt Christian Pineda works for his win during the dual meet against Sprague High School on Thursday, Feb. 6. The boys won 42-31 and head to the district meet on Saturday, Feb. 15. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Fans cheer on McNary wrestlers during the dual meet against Sprague High School on Thursday, Feb. 6. The boys won 42-31 and the girls lost 41-36. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Isaak Hedrix goes for the win in the dual meet against Sprague High School on Thursday, Feb. 6. The boys won 42-31 and head to the district meet on Saturday, Feb. 15. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McKenna Unger celebrates her 100th career win as after the junior Celt won her wrestling match against a Sprague opponent during a dual meet on Thursday, Feb. 6. The girls team lost 41-36 and will host the district meet on Friday, Feb. 21. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

With teammate Liam Koenig, McNary’s Dillon Shepherd celebrates his win by a pin in the dual meet against Sprague High School on Thursday, Feb. 6. The boys won 42-31 and head to the district meet on Saturday, Feb. 15. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Kaylee Jadin works for an advantage during the dual meet against Sprague High School on Thursday, Feb. 6. The girls team lost 41-36 and will host the district meet on Friday, Feb. 21. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

McNary’s Cadence Fineran works for her win during the dual meet against Sprague High School on Thursday, Feb. 6. The girls team lost 41-36. They will host the district meet on Friday, Feb. 21. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

Fans cheer on McNary wrestlers during the dual meet against Sprague High School on Thursday, Feb. 6. The boys won 42-31 and the girls lost 41-36. (STEVE SCHNURBUSCH/For Keizertimes)

