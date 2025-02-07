Committed to service, McNary senior tapped as Future First Citizen

Lincoln Isom has spent his years at McNary High School honing his leadership skills.

That effort earned the McNary senior the Dennis Koho Future First Citizen Scholarship.

Isom received the award at the annual awards banquet of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, held Jan. 18 at the Keizer Civic Center.

Isom’s college adviser at McNary, noting his extensive local service, suggested that he apply for the scholarship.

“Ever since I was a freshman, I’ve been very involved in community service,” he said.

Isom joined the National Defense Cadet Corps as a freshman and was tasked with leading community service projects like landscaping City Hall and building parade floats for KeizerFest.

“Volunteerism is something often preached but easily forgotten in our daily lives,” he wrote in his submission to the chamber. “When leading the unit, we hope to inspire service before self in each of the cadets through volunteering and connecting with one’s community.”

He is also in McNary’s choir, serving as the wardrobe assistant since freshman year and now heading the social media team.

Utilizing the leadership skills he developed in the cadet corps, Isom started McNary’s Fellowship for Christian Athletes in 2023. As a leader running a Bible study during Wednesday lunch, he likes to engage different people about faith and Christianity.

“Creating a safe space for Christian students or teens who may be struggling in Keizer lifts the spirits of our school community,” he wrote.

With his spare time, Isom enjoys home gardening – a hobby he picked up from working the greenhouses at Bauman’s Farm and Garden. He also does photography.

He has a busy schedule, but notes, “I’m careful to keep up boundaries.”

He cites the National Defense Cadet Corps as an invaluable resource for developing skills in leadership and organization.

His parents have encouraged his extracurricular activities since childhood. Isom also said that his leaders at the Church on the Hill in Keizer inspired his community involvement.

“It’s a great church to grow up in. They are very loving and encouraging people,” he said.

In June, Isom is moving with his family to San Antonio, Texas, using his Future Citizen Scholarship to attend a community college horticulture program.

Contact reporter Riley Ellis: [email protected].

This is one of a series of articles about honorees from the Keizer Chamber of Commerce First Citizen banquet, held in January.