Suspect killed in police shooting at south Keizer apartment complex

A wanted man fleeing from Salem police was shot and killed at a Keizer apartment complex on Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Salem Police Department said in a statement.

The man was not identified.

Police said that at about 11:30 a.m. officers were pursuing a “wanted adult male suspect” when he fled into the Laurel Gate Court apartment complex at 3355 N. River Road.

“The officers confronted the suspect and shots were fired,” the police statement said. “The suspect was struck. Despite life-saving measures employed by responding officers, the suspect died at the scene.”

The officers involved, who weren’t injured, weren’t immediately identified. Standard practice in police shootings is for the officers to be placed on paid administrative leave and another law enforcement agency takes over the investigation.

The Oregon State Police are now investigating

The shooting disrupted traffic in south Keizer as North River Road was closed and northbound traffic was diverted to Northeast Shangri La Avenue and southbound traffic was diverted to Northeast Plymouth Drive. The diversions remained in place as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police from several agencies block entry to a Keizer complex on Wednesday, Jan. 22, after a shooting. (ROBIN BARNEY/Keizertimes)

Police say they are investigating a shooting involving an officer at an apartment complex in south Keizer. (Google Maps)

NEWS TIP? Send your suggestion or tip to [email protected].

KEEP UP – SUBSCRIBE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure and takes just a moment when you go HERE.