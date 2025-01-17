The Little Mermaid Swims into McNary

The Little Mermaid is coming to McNary High School, with its first performance on Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Ken Collins Theater.
The popular musical, based on the 1989 Walt Disney animated film, and a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, tells the story of Ariel, a mermaid who dreams of the life above the sea.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, Jan. 23-24-25 and Jan. 30-31-Feb.1. There will be 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.
Tickets are $11.50 for children, students and seniors, $13.60 for adults. Prices include ticket fees. They can be purchased at the door, or online at mcnary-theatre.ticketleap.com.
The book for The Little Mermaid was written by Doug Wright. The music is by Alan Menken and lyrics are by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater.
The McNary production is directed by drama instructor Tom Cavanaugh. The vocal director is Justin Miller while Zoe Banton choreographed the show.
Kara Everitt leads the cast as Ariel with Caed Christensen as Eric, the love interest. The villianous Ursula is played by Hallie Wofford.
CAST AND CREW
Ariel: Kara Everitt
Eric: Caed Christensen
Flounder: Evien Zoerner
Sebastian: Ada Mendoza
Triton: Cameron Vandecoevering
Chef: Charlie Davis
Scuttle: Lillian Umphress
Ursula: Hallie Wofford
Flotsam: Annie Shore
Jetsam: Ell Clubb
Windward: Avery Sargent
Leeward: Grace Powell
Pilot: Zach Tramayne
Grimsby: Hayden Romero
Sisters:
Aurora: Megan Curran
Alicia: Gray Zamarripa
Aegena: Sydney Tompkins
Aquata: Hannah Beadle
Andrina: Jasmine Miller
Arista: Amanda Prather
Atina: Ella Armstrong
Adella: Maezie Williams
Allana: Ally Bauman
Seagulls: Maezie Williams, Ella Armstrong, Ally Bauman,
Henry Cavanaugh, Claire Dowell, Raylin McCormack,
Jasmine Miller, Megan Curran, Evie Cochran,
Darrell Shepherd, Ma’Layah Latty-Farrar, Maia Martinez, Sadie Barrett, Chelsea Catalina, Elliott Kester,Zach Tremayn
Maids: Myleigh McCubbins, Evie Cochran, Ollie Munk, Gal Beadle
Chefs: Austin Clerkley, Everett Miller, Elliot Butler, Dillan Isaacson,
Darrell Shepherd, Raylin McCormack, Wyatt Curtis, William Bulpett
Princesses: Sadie Barrett, Maia Martinez, Tehya Lewis,
Laila Al-Telaihi-Cole, Ma’Layah Latty-Farrar, Paige Wofford
Sea Creatures: Ariana Alvarez Mendoza, Sydney Collins, Jude Cupp, Robin Hawks, Kaydence Murray, Aislyn Trujillo Castro
Director: Tom Cavanaugh
Vocal Director: Justin Miller
Choreographer: Zoe Banton
Pit Orchestra Conductor: Sean Williams
Stage Managers: Norah LaRoche, Aniella Di Rezze,
Hannah Kellogg Townsend
Set Design & Construction Coordinators: Bob Robison ,
Technical Theatre and Advanced Technical Theatre Class
Lighting Design: Maezie Williams, Evie Zoerner