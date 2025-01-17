The Little Mermaid Swims into McNary

The Little Mermaid is coming to McNary High School, with its first performance on Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Ken Collins Theater.

The popular musical, based on the 1989 Walt Disney animated film, and a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, tells the story of Ariel, a mermaid who dreams of the life above the sea.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, Jan. 23-24-25 and Jan. 30-31-Feb.1. There will be 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.

Tickets are $11.50 for children, students and seniors, $13.60 for adults. Prices include ticket fees. They can be purchased at the door, or online at mcnary-theatre.ticketleap.com.

The book for The Little Mermaid was written by Doug Wright. The music is by Alan Menken and lyrics are by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater.

The McNary production is directed by drama instructor Tom Cavanaugh. The vocal director is Justin Miller while Zoe Banton choreographed the show.

Kara Everitt leads the cast as Ariel with Caed Christensen as Eric, the love interest. The villianous Ursula is played by Hallie Wofford.

CAST AND CREW

Ariel: Kara Everitt

Eric: Caed Christensen

Flounder: Evien Zoerner

Sebastian: Ada Mendoza

Triton: Cameron Vandecoevering

Chef: Charlie Davis

Scuttle: Lillian Umphress

Ursula: Hallie Wofford

Flotsam: Annie Shore

Jetsam: Ell Clubb

Windward: Avery Sargent

Leeward: Grace Powell

Pilot: Zach Tramayne

Grimsby: Hayden Romero

Sisters:

Aurora: Megan Curran

Alicia: Gray Zamarripa

Aegena: Sydney Tompkins

Aquata: Hannah Beadle

Andrina: Jasmine Miller

Arista: Amanda Prather

Atina: Ella Armstrong

Adella: Maezie Williams

Allana: Ally Bauman

Seagulls: Maezie Williams, Ella Armstrong, Ally Bauman,

Henry Cavanaugh, Claire Dowell, Raylin McCormack,

Jasmine Miller, Megan Curran, Evie Cochran,

Darrell Shepherd, Ma’Layah Latty-Farrar, Maia Martinez, Sadie Barrett, Chelsea Catalina, Elliott Kester,Zach Tremayn

Maids: Myleigh McCubbins, Evie Cochran, Ollie Munk, Gal Beadle

Chefs: Austin Clerkley, Everett Miller, Elliot Butler, Dillan Isaacson,

Darrell Shepherd, Raylin McCormack, Wyatt Curtis, William Bulpett

Princesses: Sadie Barrett, Maia Martinez, Tehya Lewis,

Laila Al-Telaihi-Cole, Ma’Layah Latty-Farrar, Paige Wofford

Sea Creatures: Ariana Alvarez Mendoza, Sydney Collins, Jude Cupp, Robin Hawks, Kaydence Murray, Aislyn Trujillo Castro

Director: Tom Cavanaugh

Vocal Director: Justin Miller

Choreographer: Zoe Banton

Pit Orchestra Conductor: Sean Williams

Stage Managers: Norah LaRoche, Aniella Di Rezze,

Hannah Kellogg Townsend

Set Design & Construction Coordinators: Bob Robison ,

Technical Theatre and Advanced Technical Theatre Class

Lighting Design: Maezie Williams, Evie Zoerner

Kara Everitt as Ariel

Cameron Vandecoevering as Triton

Hallie Wofford as Ursula

Caed Christensen as Eric

Evien Zoerner as Flounder