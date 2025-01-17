Keizertimes changing of the guard: Zaitz retires, Barney named GM

Lyndon Zaitz, long-time publisher of the Keizertimes, has retired and Robin Barney has been named general manager of the news organization.

The changes were announced Friday, Jan. 17, by Les Zaitz, company president. The family has owned the Keizertimes since 1987. It was founded in 1979.

“It has been my honor and pleasure to serve the Keizer community as publisher of the Keizertimes for the past 18 years,” Lyndon Zaitz said, “but I am stepping down to focus on my health. The paper will be in good hands with the dedicated staff.”

Zaitz has been deeply involved in community matters from the Keizer Heritage Center to the Keizer Homegrown Theater to Keizer Rotary.

“I will cherish the pride, spirit and volunteerism of Keizer,” he said.

He was named Merchant of the Year for 2022 by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. His brother Les and his wife, Scotta Callister, received the honor in 1994 and Les Zaitz was First Citizen in 1999.

Barney has worked for the Keizertimes since 2021, manages media sales for the company. As general manager, she will oversee day-to-day operations.

She previously worked for the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes and SAIF Corp. and has served as president of heritage foundation.