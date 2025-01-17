Wanted: Artwork for Keizer’s 2025 city holiday card

It’s never too early to think about the winter holidays, especially if you’re an artist in Keizer.

The Keizer Public Arts Commission is inviting artists to submit works expressing the holiday season in Keizer for the city’s 2025 holiday greeting card.

The Holiday Card Competition is open to all ages, and submissions are due Monday, March 3.

The Arts Commission will select one piece of artwork for the card. The winning artist will receive a $100 gift card for Michael’s Arts and Crafts.

To enter, use the online submission form on the city’s website at https://www.keizer.org/KeizerHolidayPublicArtsCommissionHolidayCardCompetition~Application or pick up a printed form in the lobby of the Event Center, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

For more information, contact Dawn Wilson, [email protected] or 503-856-3418.