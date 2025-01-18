Keizer Chamber serving up citizen awards at Jan. 18 banquet

Don’t miss this big event – The Keizer Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual First Citizen Awards Banquet this Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Keizer Civic Center. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event cost $70 and available on the chamber’s website. The event is presented by Willamette Valley Bank.

The chamber has selected a First Citizen since 1964. The first was Robert O. Smith and last year’s was Kevin Dial.

Other honors to be awarded include Merchant of the Year, Service to Education, President’s Choice and the Dennis Koho Future First Citizen.

Dinner is from Adam’s Ribs Smokehouse and dessert is from Michelle Ashley Custom Cakes.