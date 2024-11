The McNary High School boys soccer team is heading to the semi-final game in post-season play against the Jesuit High School Crusaders on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The Celtics defeated Southridge, Glencoe and Beaverton in their march to the semi-final at Jesuit, which begins at 7:15 p.m.

Jesuit is located at 9000 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway in Portland.

The season record for the Celtics boys varsity soccer sits at 13-2-2.