Council addresses PERS, city property

By KEIZERTIMES Staff

The Keizer City Council discussed how to use money from sale of certain city properties at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 4.

The discussion focused on city-owned properties in Keizer Station and where proceeds should be allocated.

The council voted 7-0 to repeal a 2017 resolution that required money gained from such property sales to be used for the River Road Renaissance project of a now-defunct urban renewal district.

Councilors also discussed whether sale proceeds in 2024 or 2025 could be used to lower the city’s outstanding PERS obligations.

The council decided not to tackle that question until a sale actually occurs and the amount of revenue the city receives is known,

The consensus of the council was to delay further talks until March, 2025, when Finance Director Tim Wood will have a clearer picture of PERS debt and interest rates. Those rates will help the council decide if it is more prudent to pay the general PERS obligations or make payments to service a multi-million dollar debt incurred for PERS.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a resolution authorizing the public works director to apply for a grant from the Salem-Keizer Area Transportation System. The grant would help pay for the first phase of the Multi-Modal Corridor Plan for Wheatland Road, a project that would not begin until 2027.

• Approved an ordinance to declare a lien against property located at 981 Cater Court N. for the city’s cost of noxious vegetation abatement. The property was in violation of the city’s weed ordinance and after posting and mailing notice, the city performed a nuisance abatement to cut down and dispose of severely overgrown noxious vegetation. The lien of more than $3,100 will cover the city’s expenses.

• Approved a fee waiver for an event at the Keizer Event Center, after discussion of the process.

The Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association sought the waiver for its Dec. 10 Safety Empowerment Awareness event.

Tammy Kunz of the neighborhood association acknowledged that the organization has already been promoting the event on social media.

She said the neighborhood association jumped the gun in marketing the event before a site had been secured. However, she said the event would have to be canceled if it did not receive a fee waiver.

The council approved the waiver unanimously.

• Welcomed two new Keizer Police officer. City Attorney Joseph Lindsay gave the oath of office to Zach Powell and Mason Ross. Family members were on hand to see the two men sworn in.

• Presented the Volunteer of the Quarter Award to Ken Gierloff, president and long-time member of the Southeast Keizer Neighborhood Association. Gierloff was unable to attend, but the council received statements in support of his selection.

• Heard Mayor Cathy Clark read a proclamation for Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day on Nov. 14.

Beth Schmidt, program coordinator for Salem-Keizer Safe Routes to School accepted the proclamation.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 18.