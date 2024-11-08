Mayor race too close to call

By KEIZERTIMES Staff

Incumbent Cathy Clark is leading challenger Lore Christopher in the race for Keizer mayor, according to latest, unofficisal returns from the Tuesday, Nov. 5 election.

The figures from Marion County Elections Friday morning showed Clark with 51.42% of the vote to Christopher’s 48.11%. The tally was Clark with 5,688 votes and Christopher with 5,322 votes.

Asked Wednesday if she was ready to declare victory, Clark said, “No – too close to call, with about half the ballots left to count.”

She added she was thankful for the support of the community.

On Wednesday morning, Christopher said it was too soon to make a statement.

In a previous interview she cited the development of Keizer Station, the construction of Keizer Civic Center and the completion of Keizer Rapids Park as highlights during her 14 years at the helm. Her tenure ended in 2015.

Clark, who succeeded Christopher in the mayor’s role, cited her goals to modernize city operations and public safety, maintain parks and public spaces, attract business investment, and broaden the public involvement in city affairs.

Christopher spent three times as much as Clark during the race, according to state campaign finance reports.

The former mayor spent $24,143 and raised $28,255.

Clark spent $8,209 while raising $8,415.

In the race for a sole city councilor position on the ballot, Marlene Parsons had a comfortable 65% share of the turnout, leading Tammy Kunz 6,258 to 3,346 votes.

Cathy Clark Submited photo.

Lore Christopher. File Photo