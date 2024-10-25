Obituary: Phillip James Beebee, 1946-2024

PHILLIP JAMES BEEBE

Philip James Beebe, age 78, passed away on August 27, 2024, from heart failure. He was born in England in 1946, but raised in Salem Oregon by his parents, Carl S. Beebe, and Joy Beaver Beebe with his 3 younger sisters–Jennifer, Barbara, and Vivian.

Attending North Salem High School, he joined the Navy Reserves and Mt. Hood Search and Rescue. Upon graduation with honors in 1964, he enlisted in the US Navy. He served on many destroyers throughout The Pacific, including the USS Henry B Wilson and the USS Buchanan. He was awarded medals for his Vietnam Service as a part of the Campaign and Gallantry Gross Unit, National Defense Service, 3 awards for Navy Good Conduct and a bronze star for his long-term sea service deployment.

After a 20-year military career, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer, specializing as a substance abuse counselor. In civilian life, he continued his counseling career privately and then with the Salvation Army in the SF Bay area. He earned a master’s degree from California State University Hayward and authored a well-received professional handbook for substance abuse counselors.

Phil enjoyed fishing, patio gardening, solving puzzles, and reading—and—writing mystery stories. He was well-regarded for his kindness, common sense, thoughtfulness, and gentle sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Funaro, his 3 sisters, and his son Carlos, as well as his granddaughter, Joy Leilani Beebe, and other family members. He was much loved and will be truly missed.