Obituary: William Laird “Bill” Galligan, 1931-2024

WILLIAM LAIRD GALLIGAN

William Laird “Bill” Galligan, age 93, passed away peacefully at Bonaventure Senior Living in Keizer, Ore., on Oct. 15, 2024 and from that day forward will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and provider for all, as well as an accomplished professional in the field of wood technology, an avid gardener and bird lover, a world traveler and a generous contributor to numerous charities in support of those in need both locally and around the world.

Bill was born in Winona, Minn, to Glen Galligan and Frieda (Laird) Galligan, both teachers, on March 15, 1931. At the age of 18, Bill moved with his family to Pullman, Wash. and enrolled in Washington State University, where his dad was a professor. It was while majoring in Chemical Engineering at WSU that Bill met his future bride, Patricia Nagle. They married on June 27, 1953. During their 70-year marriage, Bill and Pat raised seven children while living in Richland, Spokane and Pullman, Wash.; Frederick, Md.; Lake Oswego, Ore.; Madison, Wis.; and Keizer, Ore.

Bill was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1955, earning medals for Good Conduct and Marksmanship before his Honorable Discharge in 1957.

The arc of his professional career began with his Army service at the Hanford Nuclear Works in Richland, Wash. and included employment by Kaiser Aluminum in Spokane, Wash., before a return to Pullman and WSU for his Master of Science in Chemical Engineering, with a focus on the chemical properties of wood. After completing his degree in 1964, Bill launched a long and accomplished career in the field of wood technology, including two decades as technical director for Frank Lumber in Mill City, Ore and several years as a research project leader at the USDA Forest Products Laboratory in Madison, Wis.

Bill belonged to multiple professional organizations and was recognized many times for his excellence and leadership before retiring in 1997. For the next 28 years, Bill enjoyed his family and his home and gardens in Keizer while serving as courtesy faculty in the Oregon State University College of Forestry, regularly caring for the family home on San Juan Island and traveling the world with Pat and often his daughter Teresa, with visits to Ireland, Hungary, France, Portugal, Japan, New Zealand and China.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Galligan, of Keizer and his sister, Patricia Jones, of Benton Harbor, Mich. He is also survived by daughters Teresa Galligan and Patricia (Greg) Jeffcoat (Keizer), Kathleen Galligan (Oregon City, Ore.) and Elizabeth (David Bastian) Pauli-Bastian (Tacoma, Wash.); sons John Galligan and Jeffrey Galligan (Madison, Wis.) and Michael (Molly Hong) Galligan (Issaquah, Wash.); foster sons Jose Kou (San Gabriel, Calif.) and Manuel (Kathy) Kou (Seal Beach, Calif.); grandchildren Benjamin (Vivian Kao) Pauli, Nathan (Ashley Hoyt) Pauli, Austin (Laura Hoy) Jeffcoat, Joe Galligan, Sam Galligan, DeAndre Galligan, Dominique Galligan, Riley Wakeman, Reese Wakeman, Max Galligan Hong and Mei Mei Galligan Hong; and great grandchildren Julian Pauli, Flynn Pauli and Lincoln Pauli. Bill was preceded in death by his grandson Tyler Pauli.

A special mass in memory of Bill will be held at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 5303 River Road North, Keizer, Ore., on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 8:15 a.m.

Memorial gifts in memory of Bill may be made to Marion Polk Food Share; 1660 Salem Industrial Drive NE, Salem, Ore., 97301-0374; link: marionpolkfoodshare.org/ways-to-give/give-now-2/.