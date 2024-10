Construction continues apace in Area D of Keizer Station.

The development, a joint project of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde and the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz, is located south of Chemawa Road.

Construction in Area D (south of Chemawa Rd) at Keizer Station is ramping up.

