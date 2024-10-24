Keizer accepting candidates for open council seat

The Keizer City Council declared a vacancy n its ranks at its Sept. 16 meeting.

Robert Husseman resigned from 5 position #5 on Aug. 30.

The city charter requires that any vacant elective office be filled by appointment of the remaining members of the city council.

Anyone interested in being considered for this appointment should submit a letter of interest, a resume, and a form certifying the candidates’ qualifications for office.

Interested parties must be a registered voter in Keizer under state law at the time of appointment and during their term of office. Interested parties must also have resided within the city of Keizer for at least one year immediately prior to appointment to the office. Letters of interest and resumes may be submitted beginning this week and must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

Letters of interest, a resume, and a form certifying the candidates’ qualifications for office should be emailed to Melissa Bisset at [email protected], mailed to Melissa Bisset, City Recorder, P.O. Box 21000, Keizer, Oregon 97307 or delivered to Keizer City Hall, 930 Chemawa Road NE, before the deadline. If anyone is currently running for a Council position in this current election, they can only be eligible for this appointed position if they concede prior to applying.

Candidates will be invited to give a brief presentation (five minutes maximum) and discuss their interests and qualifications with the city council. The Council will be asking questions of the candidates.

This will take place at a special city council session on Monday, Dec. 2. Following the presentations, the City Council will vote to fill the vacancy. The successful candidate will be sworn in during the regular city council meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2024.