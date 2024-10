The October Keizer Community Dinner at Saint Edward Catholic Church is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The host for this month’s dinner is BYU Alumni.

We gather at a dinner table nurturing community relationships. We learn about each other, old friends and new, all the while making Keizer a better place to live.

We look forward to seeing you this month. Please note, we are unable to provide take out meals.

Saint Edward Catholic church is located at 5303 River Rd. N.