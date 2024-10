Four candidates for Keizer city offices meet in a civil debate in the Robert L. Simon Council Chambers on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The debate was presented by the Keizertimes, with assistance from the city’s neighborhood associations.

Mayoral candidates Lore Christopher and Cathy Clark answered questions about economic development, traffic, homelessness and other issues of concern to residents.

Council candidates Tammy Kunz and Marlene Parson answered questions on the same issues.

Links to the debate:

KeizerTV.com

Download Link