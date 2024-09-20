REVIEW: The Uglies filled with missed opportunities



By J.T. REID for the Keizertimes

There is no shortage of excuses that people come up with to justify hating one another. Political affiliation, race, class, gender, religion; all can lead to artificial divisions that make the world a worse place to live in.

Uglies, a new Netflix original based on the bestselling young adult novel by Scott Westerfeld, presents a dystopian society in which peace is obtained by simply making everyone prettier via extreme cosmetic surgery. This incredibly naïve solution is not the primary reason for the lack of violence and strife in the pretty world of Uglies, as we inevitably find out that something more sinister is at play, but it does represent the biggest flaw in the film: Distilling complicated issues best left explored in novel format into the lowest common denominator.

I have never read Scott Westerfeld’s Uglies series, but it’s hard to imagine it having less nuance than the film that is based on the first volume.

Be yourself, true beauty comes from within… that’s about as deep as the lessons in Uglies gets (and the second point is slightly undermined by the fact that they hired the very pretty Joey King to be our main character, as Netflix, Hollywood, and other movie making hubs are apparently allergic to actual ugly people). The film could have offered something very interesting, like a discussion of how conforming to Euro-centric beauty standards eliminates individuality and cultural identity, or how damaging social media saturation can be to people in their formative years (an issue that was undoubtedly absent in the original novel, as it was originally published in 2005 before social media became ubiquitous).

Nope, being yourself and recognizing the beauty within is about it. Uglies is one of those films that thinks it’s much smarter than it actually is, and the streamlining necessary to convert a book into a movie certainly doesn’t help.

I am harping about the deeper meaning of Uglies (or lack thereof) largely because there is not much else to it. Joey King does fine as the main character, although it is a bit off-putting when she and many of her fellow actors do the whole bubbly teenager thing, considering that most of them are around 25 in real life (not a new issue, I suppose, as adults have been playing teenagers since Danny corrupted that unfortunate Sandy girl). The CGI is often poor, the green screens apparent, and the flying skateboards ridiculous (as are silly phrases like “rusties” and “the Smoke”—I’m sure these were more acceptable on paper than in live-action, or maybe I’m just an old man who hates whimsy).

As for the script, well… let’s just say I’ve seen more subtlety in a… not very subtle thing. I don’t know, I’m bad at similes and I don’t think this movie deserves a good one.

Full of missed shots and even more missed opportunities, Uglies is destined to fade into dystopian YA adaptation/bad Netflix original film obscurity. I, for one, have already forgotten it.

