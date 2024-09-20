McNary Band Day is Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students will be cruising Keizer, collecting your returnable cans and bottles as well as donations.

If you would like, you can drop off returnable cans and bottles to McNary High School on Band Day.

Last year was successful meeting their goal! Let us make sure they achieve their goal this year.

The money from the returnables and donations will be used to purchase and repair instruments and to purchase additional uniforms as the McNary Band is growing.