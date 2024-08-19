

9/4/1982–08/12/2024



Jedediah Barros, age 41, of Keizer, Oregon passed away on August 12, 2024.

He is survived by his parents, Andy and Dale Barros, brother, Joey Barros, sister-in-law Diana Barros, nephew Joey Barros II and niece, Raegan Barros. Jedediah was a beloved son, brother, favorite uncle and friend to many.

Jedediah was passionate in the love of his family, riding his off-road vehicles at the Oregon Dunes and Oregon Ducks Football!

Funeral services will be held on August 22, 2024, at 1:00 PM at the Keizer Funeral Chapel at 4365 River Rd N, Keizer, OR 97303.

GO DUCKS!!!