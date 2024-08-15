Salem-Keizer school registration guide

With only a few weeks of summer left, the time to register new and returning students to the Salem-Keizer School District is here.
School offices for elementary and middle schools opened Monday, Aug. 12, while high school offices remain open year-round.
Here’s everything you need to be prepared for the incoming school year.
First Day of School
Grades 1-12
Tuesday, Sept. 3: First day for grades 6 and 9
Wednesday, Sept. 4: First day for grades 1-5, 7-8, 10-12.
Kindergarten First Days
Sept. 4-6: Kindergarten assessments
Monday, Sept. 9: Kindergarten transition day for students whose last names begin with A-L
Tuesday, Sept. 10: Kindergarten transition day for students whose last names begin with M-Z
Wednesday, Sept. 11: First day for all Kindergarten students.
All schools start one hour late on Wednesdays to give school staff time for collaborating and planning support for students.
Registering a student
Student registration should begin as soon as possible. Registration can be done in-person at school offices for elementary and middle schools.
Registration for new and returning students can also be completed online at salkeiz.k12.or.us/students-families/enrollment-registration.
School meals
Salem-Keizer schools still qualify for free meals via federal funding from the Community Eligibility Provision, meal service option for schools and districts in low-income areas.
These schools are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
A school menu list can be found at salkeiz.k12.or.us/students-families/food-services.
Bus transportation
Visit the link to enter your address and learn to see if there is a nearby bus route at busfinder.salkeiz.k12.or.us/elinkrp/Students/BasicTransBoundarySearch.aspx.
What supplies does my child need?
School supply lists vary and each school in Keizer has a recommended supply list. For more information about what supplies children need, visit the webpage of your child’s school.
