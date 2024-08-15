Salem-Keizer school registration guide

With only a few weeks of summer left, the time to register new and returning students to the Salem-Keizer School District is here.

School offices for elementary and middle schools opened Monday, Aug. 12, while high school offices remain open year-round.

Here’s everything you need to be prepared for the incoming school year.

First Day of School

Grades 1-12

Tuesday, Sept. 3: First day for grades 6 and 9

Wednesday, Sept. 4: First day for grades 1-5, 7-8, 10-12.

Kindergarten First Days

Sept. 4-6: Kindergarten assessments

Monday, Sept. 9: Kindergarten transition day for students whose last names begin with A-L

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Kindergarten transition day for students whose last names begin with M-Z

Wednesday, Sept. 11: First day for all Kindergarten students.

All schools start one hour late on Wednesdays to give school staff time for collaborating and planning support for students.

Registering a student

Student registration should begin as soon as possible. Registration can be done in-person at school offices for elementary and middle schools.

Registration for new and returning students can also be completed online at salkeiz.k12.or.us/students-families/enrollment-registration.

School meals



Salem-Keizer schools still qualify for free meals via federal funding from the Community Eligibility Provision, meal service option for schools and districts in low-income areas.

These schools are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

A school menu list can be found at salkeiz.k12.or.us/students-families/food-services.

Bus transportation

Visit the link to enter your address and learn to see if there is a nearby bus route at busfinder.salkeiz.k12.or.us/elinkrp/Students/BasicTransBoundarySearch.aspx.

What supplies does my child need?

School supply lists vary and each school in Keizer has a recommended supply list. For more information about what supplies children need, visit the webpage of your child’s school.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more