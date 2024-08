Councilor shaney Starr and Keizer mayor Cathy Clark posing with Keizer Police chief Andrew Copeland

Keizer officer SGT Quintero posing with an event attendee

Copeland chatting with some of the folks in attendance

Cadets Addison Thompson and Baylee Lawyer with Keizer police officer Jeremy Darst (center)

Keizer officer Zavala posing with Keizer Chamber of Commerce treasurer Jonathan Thompson

Officer Perez posing with another event attendee and police enthusiast

Officer Powell posing next to his police motorcycle

Chief Copeland welcoming another group of event attendees

Be on the watch for the next coffee with a cop event this September.

The Keizer Police Department hosted its quarterly Coffee with a Cop event, Aug. 13, at the Starbucks located on River Road.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more