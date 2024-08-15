City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council will meet on Monday, August 19, 2024 at 7pm in regular session.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SESSION

Monday, August 19, 2024 7:00 PM Robert L. Simon Council Chambers Keizer, Oregon

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL FLAG SALUTE SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS COMMITTEE REPORTS PUBLIC COMMENTS This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing. PUBLIC HEARINGS OLCC Application – New Outlet – Limited On-Premises Sales Liquor License – El Sazon De Mi Casa

OLCC Application – Change of Ownership – Limited On-Premises Sales Liquor License – Osaka Hibachi & Sushi, formerly Teriyaki Town and Sushi

RESOLUTION – Authorizing City Manager to Sign OptionAgreement and Agreement of Purchase and Sale and Access Easement Option Agreement with Cordelio PacNW Devco, LLC ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION Operations and Management of Artificial Turf Fields At Keizer Rapids Park

Authorize the City Manager to retain Morones Analytics for the Purposes of Obtaining Independent Financial Services Analysis CONSENT CALENDAR Approval of August 5, 2024 City Council Regular Session Minutes

2023-24 Surplus Property Report OTHER BUSINESS This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda. STAFF UPDATES COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS AGENDA INPUT Tuesday, September 3, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session

Monday, September 9, 2024 – 6:00 p.m. City Council and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Joint Work Session – Parks Tour

Monday, September 16, 2024 -5:30 p.m. City Council Work Session – League of Oregon Cities 2025-2026 Legislative Priorities Discussion

Monday, September 16, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session

Monday, September 23, 2024 – 6:00 p.m. City Council and Community Diversity Engagement Committee Joint Work Session

ADJOURNMENT

