Mavericks League teams eye end of season

The Volcanoe’s Xabier Iparraguirre steals second base as Tim Carter, of the Mavericks pitches.

Curran Mitzel swings for the fences.

Curran Mitzel, of the Volcanoes celebrates his home run against the Mavericks.

The Maverick’s Lenyn Napoleon beats the throw to first base, manned by Diego Soto of the Campesinos.

The four teams of the Mavericks Independent Baseball League are looking at the final seven days of play before playoffs on Thursday, Aug. 29. The championship series will be played on Aug. 30 and 31. If needed, championship play will continue into Sept. 1.

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes and the Salem Senators have tied records with 28 wins and 14 loses.

The Portland Mavericks stand at 16-24 while the Campesinos de Salem Keizer lag behind with 10 wins and 30 loses.

The league will have plenty of special events for the remainder of the season.

Friday, Aug. 16, is Legend Night as Rupert from Survivor appears.

Kids Days is on Saturday, Aug. 17, sponsored by McDonalds. Seniors are back in the spotlight on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Families and Clackamas County will be honored on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Games earlier in August saw the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes trip up the Portland Mavericks by a score of 4-2. On Aug. 11, the Campesinos defeated the Mavericks, 8 to 1.

The final games of the season are:

Friday, Aug. 16, Senators vs. Mavericks, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, double- header, Senators vs. Mavericks at 1 p.m.; Campesinos vs. the Volcanoes, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18, Campesinos vs. Volcanoes, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, Campesinos vs. Senators.

Thursday, Aug. 22, the Volcanoes play the Mavericks.

Friday, Aug. 23, doubleheader, at 1 p.m., the Volcanoes face the Mavericks, while at 6 p.m. the Campesinos play the Senators.

