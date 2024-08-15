Auditions open for Evil Dead: The Musical

The Mid-Valley Theater Network is hosting auditions for its rendition of Evil Dead:The Musical at The Grand Theater located at 187 High ST NE.

Auditions will be held on Aug. 17 in three time blocks from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Auditioners should come prepared to sing. Musical accompaniment will be available.

A group movement audition will also be held during mentioned time blocks.

Callback auditions will be held Aug. 18, by invitation only.

To register, visit dothenecronomicon.com/casting.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

